Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,374 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Sun Communities worth $21,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,263,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,738,000 after buying an additional 43,611 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 896.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 40,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,465,000 after buying an additional 18,912 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at $26,804,526.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded down $1.59 on Friday, reaching $165.02. The company had a trading volume of 468,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,452. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.73. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.23, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.63. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 5.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.55%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SUI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.11.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

