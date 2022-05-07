Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $11.24 Million Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 1,939.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,390 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $11,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $2,488,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,234,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 21.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 868,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,502,000 after acquiring an additional 154,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 136,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

VNO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

VNO traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.27. 1,595,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,862. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.01. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 326.16%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $4,998,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,100,451 shares in the company, valued at $46,185,928.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.