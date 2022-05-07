Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $14.66 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $14,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.53.

TXN stock traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,724,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,935,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $160.50 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

