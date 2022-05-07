Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $9.30 Million Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $9,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 146.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,740,000 after buying an additional 213,252 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 10.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 435.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 619,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,268,000 after buying an additional 503,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.73.

NYSE FR traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,445,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,989. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.33 and a 200 day moving average of $60.75. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.05 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.47% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

