Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,343 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.7% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $39,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 86 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,840. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded up $4.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $499.62. 3,259,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,346,522. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $511.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $483.12.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $613.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.17.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

