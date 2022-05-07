Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $27,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $244.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,843,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,179. The stock has a market cap of $111.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.49. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.39.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. American Tower’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.92.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

