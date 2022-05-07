Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,373 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.74.

Union Pacific stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,774,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

