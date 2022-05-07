Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,413 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.35. 15,156,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,411,970. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $78.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.23. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.32.

Micron Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.