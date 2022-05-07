Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 172 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,790.79.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BKNG stock traded up $22.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,194.23. 689,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,167. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,182.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,320.72. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,796.45 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $89.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $4.82. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 41.20%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.29 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

