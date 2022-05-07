Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,105 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.30. 5,294,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,278,147. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $141.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.93.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

