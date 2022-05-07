Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 276 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $23,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 22,117.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 752,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,581,000 after acquiring an additional 748,903 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Broadcom by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,626,904,000 after acquiring an additional 436,250 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 576.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 491,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $247,277,000 after acquiring an additional 418,595 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $980,300,000 after acquiring an additional 406,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Broadcom by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 670,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $445,964,000 after acquiring an additional 365,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.48.

In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total transaction of $1,562,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $580.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,074,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,148. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $594.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $588.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

