Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 889 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,717 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Starbucks by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $76.52. The company had a trading volume of 11,165,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,118,642. The company has a market capitalization of $87.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.60. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $73.38 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.46.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

