Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 720.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $6.28 on Friday, reaching $449.43. 1,409,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,593. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The company has a market cap of $119.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $447.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.56.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

About Lockheed Martin (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.