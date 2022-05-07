Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 million. The business’s revenue was up 5241.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Seer stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.29. The stock had a trading volume of 639,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,455. Seer has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $573.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 3.20.

Get Seer alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Seer from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 52,042 shares of Seer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $529,787.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 384,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seer during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seer by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Seer by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Seer during the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Seer by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seer (Get Rating)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.