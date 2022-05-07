SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Stock Rating Lowered by Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux downgraded shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cheuvreux currently has GBX 1,240 ($15.49) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SEGXF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SEGRO from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,500 ($18.74) to GBX 1,560 ($19.49) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEGRO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,350 ($16.86) to GBX 1,600 ($19.99) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,450 ($18.11) to GBX 1,585 ($19.80) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,003.45.

SEGXF stock opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. SEGRO has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $19.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

