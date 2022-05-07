Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 443,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,778 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $31,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on SCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $69.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $72.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $394.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.