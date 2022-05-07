SharedStake 24-Hour Volume Reaches $270.00 (SGT)

SharedStake (SGT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. During the last week, SharedStake has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. SharedStake has a market cap of $3,936.49 and $270.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SharedStake coin can now be bought for $0.0262 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.50 or 0.00183127 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00194631 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.94 or 0.00476827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00039141 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70,538.80 or 2.00276784 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About SharedStake

SharedStake launched on February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

Buying and Selling SharedStake

