Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 2,524 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 2,121.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 289.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

DT opened at $35.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.77 and a 12 month high of $80.13.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $26,050.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 2,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $116,379.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,131 shares of company stock worth $397,957. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research downgraded Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

Dynatrace Profile (Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.