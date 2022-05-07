Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires Shares of 17,744 Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 17,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrive Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC now owns 37,614,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,222 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,324,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,097,000 after buying an additional 8,833,899 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,929,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,548,000 after buying an additional 22,784 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 74.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,827,000 after buying an additional 683,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,291,000. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSCR stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.04.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $496.07 million for the quarter. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 35.39% and a negative net margin of 31.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oscar Health news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,638 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $96,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 49,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $354,368.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,912 shares of company stock valued at $658,944.

OSCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

