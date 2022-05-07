Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MAG shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on MAG Silver from $22.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MAG Silver from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

Shares of MAG opened at $14.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 183.27 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $24.13.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

