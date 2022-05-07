Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 2,100 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 15.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the period. 31.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SA opened at $17.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.81. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $22.22.

SA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

