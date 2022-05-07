Shell Asset Management Co. Has $172,000 Position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,182 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,851,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,546,594 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,548 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 2.4% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,333,683 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,414,000 after purchasing an additional 976,149 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 46.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 626,792 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $1,218,000. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAG stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. IAMGOLD Co. has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $3.85.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.07 million. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on IAG. National Bank Financial lowered IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.35.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

