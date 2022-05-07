Shell Asset Management Co. Has $67,000 Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

NYSE:JXN opened at $41.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.69 and its 200-day moving average is $39.23. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.03 and a 52-week high of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $2.20. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

