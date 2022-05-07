Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.00, a current ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -47.06 and a beta of 0.99.

SilverCrest Metals ( NYSEMKT:SILV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SILV shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.15 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

