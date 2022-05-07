Shell Asset Management Co. Makes New $181,000 Investment in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 873.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 172,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 154,655 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the fourth quarter valued at $1,281,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 212,451 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 380.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 62,765 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FA opened at $17.21 on Friday. First Advantage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $212.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Advantage Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Advantage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on First Advantage in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on First Advantage from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Advantage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.06.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

