Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,550 by Analysts at UBS Group

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from GBX 2,450 ($30.61) to GBX 2,550 ($31.86) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SHEL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,440 ($30.48) to GBX 2,570 ($32.10) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($25.46) to GBX 2,551 ($31.87) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.73) to GBX 2,850 ($35.60) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Shell in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shell from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,349.38.

NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,531,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,476,129. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.75. Shell has a 12-month low of $48.27 and a 12-month high of $58.68. The stock has a market cap of $220.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $90.22 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at about $1,076,420,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at about $228,638,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at about $181,177,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at about $116,959,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at about $82,722,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

