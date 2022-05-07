Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

SHEN has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BWS Financial cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.25 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shenandoah Telecommunications has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.67.

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.29.

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 378.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Christopher E. French bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $201,448.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 200,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,251.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHEN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,524,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,940,000 after acquiring an additional 316,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,848,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,132,000 after acquiring an additional 263,142 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 500,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,769,000 after acquiring an additional 239,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 543.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 118,331 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

