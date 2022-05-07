Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shift4 Payments Inc. is a provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. Shift4 Payments Inc. is based in Allentown, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FOUR. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a positive rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a positive rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.67.

FOUR stock opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 7.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.96. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $103.37.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $401.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.60 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 35,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,739,648.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 142.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

