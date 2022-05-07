ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) Stock Price Down 19.7%

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 19.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 1,357,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 4,277,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ShiftPixy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in ShiftPixy in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ShiftPixy by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 133,908 shares in the last quarter. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ShiftPixy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides staffing solutions in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as payroll processing, human resources consulting, and workers' compensation administration and coverage. The Company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

