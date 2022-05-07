Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SCVL shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.01. The company had a trading volume of 251,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,634. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $873.55 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.39. Shoe Carnival has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $46.21.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $313.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.03 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 38.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 6.65%.

In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $40,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,746 shares in the company, valued at $777,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCVL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 97.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,045 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 101.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,034,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,332 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 100.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 515,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,715,000 after purchasing an additional 257,790 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,843,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 80.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 485,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,745,000 after purchasing an additional 216,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

