Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $432.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $534.00 to $432.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHOP. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Shopify from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Shopify to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Shopify from $660.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $943.75.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $35.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $377.49. 10,269,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,525,850. Shopify has a 52-week low of $355.13 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $591.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1,014.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.99 and a beta of 1.82.

Shopify shares are set to split on Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Shopify will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,696,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,469,553,000 after purchasing an additional 65,144 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Shopify by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,489,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,184,252,000 after buying an additional 90,070 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Shopify by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,900,449,000 after buying an additional 683,314 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,054,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,829,928,000 after buying an additional 22,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $1,578,341,000. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.