Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FLTR. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($193.63) to £138 ($172.39) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a £138 ($172.39) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £156.74 ($195.80) to £134.50 ($168.02) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Flutter Entertainment to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a £150 ($187.38) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of £146.53 ($183.05).

FLTR stock opened at GBX 8,500 ($106.18) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8,662.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of £105.09. The stock has a market cap of £14.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.94. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of GBX 7,600 ($94.94) and a 1 year high of £162.75 ($203.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

