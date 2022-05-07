Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

LON ARBB opened at GBX 890 ($11.12) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 950.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 895.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £133.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 799.98 ($9.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,165 ($14.55).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Arbuthnot Banking Group’s previous dividend of $16.00. Arbuthnot Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.35%.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

