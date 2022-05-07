SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.38.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,994 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $40,637.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,474 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $29,362.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 152,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,517.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,946 shares of company stock worth $344,255 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 52.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 126.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 393.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIBN traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.27. The company had a trading volume of 287,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,147. The firm has a market cap of $585.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average of $21.00. SI-BONE has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $25.23 million during the quarter. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 62.75% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SI-BONE will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

