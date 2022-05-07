Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Receives C$16.84 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.84.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIA. National Bankshares began coverage on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$17.50 target price for the company. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th.

TSE SIA traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$13.66. The company had a trading volume of 220,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,138. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$15.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.85. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of C$13.21 and a 1-year high of C$16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.15, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of C$994.30 million and a PE ratio of 44.35.

Sienna Senior Living ( TSE:SIA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$174.18 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 303.90%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

