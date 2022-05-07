SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.88. SIFCO Industries shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 4,574 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 million, a PE ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 1.57.

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SIFCO Industries stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:SIF Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned about 0.27% of SIFCO Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

