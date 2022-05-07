Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 63.51% and a negative net margin of 51.93%. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Silk Road Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ SILK traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,171,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,965. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.12. Silk Road Medical has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $67.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,301,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,653,797.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 380.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SILK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

