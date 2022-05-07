Silverton Metals (CVE:SVTN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.15

Silverton Metals Corp. (CVE:SVTN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 5000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.28. The company has a market cap of C$3.96 million and a P/E ratio of -0.90.
Silverton Metals Company Profile (CVE:SVTN)
