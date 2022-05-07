Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.78.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWKS. Mizuho cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.71. 2,872,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,646. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $103.13 and a 52-week high of $197.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.64.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.63. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.22%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $917,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 41,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 33,872 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

