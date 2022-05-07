Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Cut to $133.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $145.00 to $133.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SWKS. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.78.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $105.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.64. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $103.13 and a fifty-two week high of $197.62.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.22%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

