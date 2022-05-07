SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.02

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.02 and last traded at $16.23, with a volume of 794535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.68.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $17.25 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $889.46 million, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average is $18.39.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.17 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is currently 174.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SLR Investment by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in SLR Investment by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SLR Investment by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 123,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 12,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000.

SLR Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

