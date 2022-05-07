Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Smiths News (LON:SNWS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 50 ($0.62) price target on the stock.

SNWS stock opened at GBX 31.60 ($0.39) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £78.27 million and a PE ratio of 3.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 34.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.84. Smiths News has a 12-month low of GBX 29.80 ($0.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 47.50 ($0.59).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Smiths News’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 4.04%. Smiths News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.05%.

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field-based merchandising and marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance solutions to retailers and suppliers.

