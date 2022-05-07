SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at TD Securities

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.51. The stock had a trading volume of 224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.05. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $30.09.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

