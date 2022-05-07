Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III (NASDAQ:DNAC) Trading Down 0.2%

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III (NASDAQ:DNAC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. 352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 156,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNAC. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $463,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on searching for a target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the organ space sub-sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.