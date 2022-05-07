SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.88-0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $730-750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $741.77 million.SolarWinds also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut SolarWinds from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.43.

SWI opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.93. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $176.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.68 million. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

