Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,242,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in PayPal by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 89,808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 27,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its position in PayPal by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 39,898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.68. The company had a trading volume of 21,346,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,467,098. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.90 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $94.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.46 and its 200 day moving average is $153.06.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.83.

In other PayPal news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.96 per share, for a total transaction of $467,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman bought 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $119.33 per share, with a total value of $1,002,372.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,135. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

