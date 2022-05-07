Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology by 24,611.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,195,000 after purchasing an additional 196,889 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the third quarter valued at $5,856,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $1,790,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the third quarter valued at $1,185,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the third quarter valued at $611,000.

ROM stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.53. 235,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,998. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.40. ProShares Ultra Technology has a 52-week low of $35.39 and a 52-week high of $67.50.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

