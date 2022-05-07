Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 29,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,806. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $33.43 and a fifty-two week high of $37.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.06.

