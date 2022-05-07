Sonen Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.29.

Shares of EW stock traded down $2.84 on Friday, reaching $100.52. 4,024,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913,020. The stock has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.31.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $3,583,429.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 23,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $2,453,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,035.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,481 shares of company stock valued at $32,060,152. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.