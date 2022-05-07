Sonen Capital LLC Makes New $418,000 Investment in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Sonen Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 12,341 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF stock traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $38.05. 8,408,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,062,293. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 11.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

